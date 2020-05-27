Halsey Fractured Her Ankle On Her Dishwasher While In Lockdown

“I was loading the dishwasher, and I pulled the door down to load the dishwasher,” Halsey said. “And the kitchen floor was wet, and I tripped over the dishwasher door. And after, you know, 2,000 live shows where I’m jumping around for two hours, I finally fractured my ankle. In the kitchen. At my house.”
Previously, Halsey had talked about the injury on Twitter, sharing that she “slammed” her ankle bone into the metal.
A fan later remarked that the “Bad at Love” singer must have “fragile” bones, to which she replied that she “REALLY slammed that fucker.”
Halsey also tweeted a few days later that she had been doing OK until she broke “2 toes on the other foot.”
“So now I have a cast on left foot and 2 broken toes on right foot. Waddling like a penguin,” she said.
In a recent post on Instagram, Halsey looked totally OK but wrote in the caption that she’d taken the “brace off my ankle cause it was itchy and now I need to put it back.”
Halsey also shared that she “made a quiche and fresh spinach butternut squash ravioli” and “can’t stop watching avatar.”
Stars, they’re just like us.