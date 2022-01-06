If you’ve ever touched someone’s hand and it feels like their skin is made of dry ice – or you are the someone — you’re not alone. Though sometimes inconvenient and alarming, having consistently chilly appendages isn’t always a sign that something is off with your body.

According to Sarita Salzberg, a primary care physician with virtual health platform PlushCare, there are a few reasons why someone may always have noticeably cold hands.

“Our hands often can get chilly in response to lower temperatures in our environment. This occurs as the body works to maintain its normal temperatures in other parts of your body,” she told HuffPost. “Sometimes people simply are prone to having cold hands when chilly, but it can be a sign of poor blood circulation, hormonal problems or nerve problems.”



If your freezing hands become a huge disruptive problem, Salzberg recommended consulting with a physician to make sure that you don’t have any underlying issues at play. But if your chilly hands are only mildly bothersome, there are products you can use to keep them warm, such as hand warmers.

“Disposable hand warmers can be great if you are outside in a cold climate. You can put them in your gloves or mittens and they will activate easily with brisk shaking and heat up in 15 to 30 minutes and last for two to four hours, or some brands can last up to 12 hours,” Salzberg said.

To help provide you and your frigid hands a bit of relief, we rounded up six hand warmers below, including both reusable and disposable options.

