Harry And Meghan Are 'No Longer To Use' Royal Titles

Harry and Meghan will no longer use their HRH titles or receive public funds for royal duties, the couple have announced as talks about their future in the royal family concluded. They will also repay £2.4 million of taxpayer’s money spent on renovating their Berkshire home.

The Queen said in a statement: “Following many months of conversations and more recent discussions, I am pleased that together we have found a constructive and supportive way forward for my grandson and his family. Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved members of my family.”

Buckingham Palace said under the new arrangement agreed with Harry and Meghan they are “required to step back from royal duties” and will no longer receive public funds for them.

The couple will become known as Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, from the spring.

Although they will not use their HRH titles, they will still retain them. Harry, who was born a prince of Wales, will remain a prince.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced on 8 January they were stepping back from senior royal duties and plan to divide their time between the the UK and North America.

The couple’s unexpected announcement prompted speculation about the reasons behind their decision. The pair have faced years of scrutiny from parts of the media – and racist abuse from the public, especially online.

A study for HuffPost UK by analysts at the University of Sunderland revealed hundreds of racist and sexist tweets aimed at Meghan Markle following the couple’s decision to step back.

A number of Black people told HuffPost UK they are not surprised by Meghan and Harry’s announcement and believe the media played a part in their decision.