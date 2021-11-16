Since the start of the pandemic, a large number of Americans made the temporary transition to working from home, effectively transforming dining room tables to desks and living rooms to conference rooms, all in a matter of months.
And it looks like things might stay that way for lots of people, at least for a little while longer.
Now that employees have gotten a taste for the benefits of remote working, the floodgates are open as many people are asking for an indefinite shift to home, and office-centric workspaces may no longer be deemed necessary for productivity in many fields of work.
Like most things, working from home comes with downsides, and the scramble to create a somewhat work-friendly environment that’s both comfortable and productive is one of them.
If your dining room chair has gradually become harder to sit on and your makeshift desk has suddenly devoured your countertops or side tables, it might be time to think about ways to create a designated home office area that you can work and live from.
Below, find ergonomic chairs, adjustable desks and office accessories that fit seamlessly into your preexisting home space to help you prepare for the possible future of work culture as we know it.
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.
A coffee table that transforms into a desk
Transform your living room into an office space without compromising style or adding extra furniture with this rustic wood coffee table. The lift tabletop provides a floating work surface while also offering storage beneath to keep books, board games, remote controllers or extra blankets. Get it from Amazon for $139.99.
A desk chair that helps you stay active while you work
It's difficult to remain active during the work day or make time for exercise throughout the week. The compactly designed FlexiSpot bike chair can be the best answer to a sedentary work style by offering a variety of benefits from cycling,
like improved mood and greater focus. Adjust the chair to accommodate any desk height and quietly pedal your way through the day and on to better health. Get it from Amazon for $299.99.
A desk you can work anywhere from, even your bed
For those days when you just don't want to leave your bed, the Latitude Run Dyche desk says: "You don't have to." Affixed on securable casters, this versatile workspace made from wood measures nearly 80 inches so it can easily be moved over a bed or against a wall for those times when you guess you can leave the comfort of your bed and work like a "professional." Get it from Wayfair for $264.99.
A neck-friendly adjustable laptop stand
Put and end to hunching over a screen and maybe even overheating laptops. This stable aluminum alloy laptop stand adjusts up to 90 degrees in order to accommodate your comfort and work style and folds for storage and portability. The heat conduction alloy and hollow design allow for optimal ventilation to help keep your computer cool while you work. Get it from Amazon for $25.99.
A way to work sitting or standing
Working from a desk that only allows you to sit can feel restrictive, and for many of us, it's easy to forget to get up regularly and move your body around. The Fenge electric standing desk allows you to easily transition from sitting or standing with the push of a button. Program your desired height and the memory function will automatically adjust the desk quickly and noiselessly. The sturdy aluminum alloy frame is big enough to handle large desktop computers or gaming consoles, and it comes with a lifetime warranty, too. Get it from Amazon for $249.19.
A bulletin board that's nice enough to display
Gone are the days of traditional cork boards that clash with your home decor. This mid-century inspired Hutton pinboard features a gold frame surrounding a linen fabric surface for pinning as well as an easy-to-hang design. Measuring 36 inches tall and 24 inches wide, this is good looking enough to be an accent piece right above your desk. Get it from Home Depot for $149.99.
A rocking chair for your feet
If you're at all familiar with lower back pain or swollen extremities brought on by sedentary working, this foot rocker by Humanscale might provide some relief. This ergonomic and dynamically curved rocker helps to elevate your feet and promote gentle rocking, all of which can help reduce lumbar pressure and improve circulation. No-slip grips help the rocker remain in place and the sleek modern design ensures that this can fit into any professional work setting, even if it's just your home. Get it from Crate & Barrel for $79.20.
A way to keep your desk organized and looking its best
You know what they say: "A cluttered desk equals a cluttered mind." Conveniently organize and arrange files, notebooks, cords and pens all in one space thanks to the six different sized compartments of this 16-inch-wide desktop organizer. A smart cutout on the back allows you to neatly filter in all your cords so the organizer can double as charging space for all your electronics. Get it from Pottery Barn for $99.
A desk chair that helps prevent back pain
If you need one thing when working from home, it's a comfortable chair that provides support. Otherwise, the alternative could mean back pain, shoulder tension and a stiff neck. The Gabrylly ergonomic office chair is made from a breathable mesh material and offers four different key points of support to keep you aligned throughout the work day. Easily adjust the chair and headrest height and use the recline function to stretch out. Get it from Amazon for $289.50.