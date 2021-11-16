J_art via Getty Images Many Americans have made the transition of working from home, effectively transforming their homes into office spaces. Finding the right items can help work from home comfortably and effectively.

Since the start of the pandemic, a large number of Americans made the temporary transition to working from home, effectively transforming dining room tables to desks and living rooms to conference rooms, all in a matter of months.

And it looks like things might stay that way for lots of people, at least for a little while longer.

Now that employees have gotten a taste for the benefits of remote working, the floodgates are open as many people are asking for an indefinite shift to home, and office-centric workspaces may no longer be deemed necessary for productivity in many fields of work.

Like most things, working from home comes with downsides, and the scramble to create a somewhat work-friendly environment that’s both comfortable and productive is one of them.

If your dining room chair has gradually become harder to sit on and your makeshift desk has suddenly devoured your countertops or side tables, it might be time to think about ways to create a designated home office area that you can work and live from.

Below, find ergonomic chairs, adjustable desks and office accessories that fit seamlessly into your preexisting home space to help you prepare for the possible future of work culture as we know it.

