30 Spectacular Hotel Pools Around The World

These stunning swimming pools have epic views, unique designs and more.
The Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in the south of France has a stunning cliffside pool.

Hotels can offer fancy amenities like relaxing spas, five-star restaurants and fully equipped fitness centers. But often one of the most striking features of a nice hotel is the swimming pool.

From outdoor swim spots with glorious views to unique designs that create once-in-a-lifetime experiences, there are numerous examples of pools that take hospitality to the next level.

We’ve rounded up 30 spectacular hotel pools around the world. While most of the hotels are not exactly budget-friendly, it’s fun to fantasize about taking a dip in these luxurious pools.

1
Hanging Gardens of Bali
The twin-tiered swimming pool is one of the most striking features of the Hanging Gardens of Bali near Ubud, Indonesia.
2
Marina Bay Sands
"Crazy Rich Asians" viewers will recognize Singapore's iconic Marina Bay Sands and its rooftop pool.
3
Jade Mountain
The infinity pools at Jade Mountain on the Caribbean island of St. Lucia offer incredible island views.
4
Palazzo Matteotti
The large indoor pool at Palazzo Matteotti in Milan, Italy, has a distinct futuristic aesthetic.
5
Ma’In Hot Springs Resort & Spa
Located in Jordan near the Dead Sea, the Ma'in Hot Springs Resort & Spa features waterfalls and hot spring pools.
6
Grand Wailea
Maui's Grand Wailea has a variety of water offerings, including pools with waterslides, rapids, a rope swing and more.
7
Four Seasons Safari Lodge Serengeti
The pool at the Four Seasons Safari Lodge Serengeti in Tanzania overlooks a watering hole frequented by elephants.
8
InterContinental Dubai Festival City
The pool at the InterContinental Dubai Festival City juts out onto a balcony, allowing swimmers to look down on the promenade below.
9
The Library
While the red pool at The Library in Ko Samui, Thailand, may seem a bit gruesome at first, the color is actually just a result of the orange, yellow and red mosaic tiles.
10
1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge
Epic Manhattan skyline views are on offer at the 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge's rooftop pool.
11
Velassaru Maldives
The infinity pool at the Velassaru Maldives mirrors the colors of the sand and ocean.
12
Belmond Hotel Caruso
Situated up in the cliffs of Italy's Amalfi Coast, the Belmond Hotel Caruso in Ravello has a massive infinity pool with incredible sea views.
13
Shangri-La Hotel at The Shard, London
The city views are impressive from the indoor pool of The Shangri-La Hotel at The Shard, London.
14
Homestead Resort
Homestead Resort in Midway, Utah, offers a geothermally heated pool in a crater.
15
Hotel Du Cap-Eden-Roc
The Hotel Du Cap-Eden-Roc is in the south of France on the Cap d'Antibes peninsula and features a stunning cliffside pool.
16
The Oberoi Cecil
The Oberoi Cecil's luxurious indoor swimming pool is a draw for visitors to India's Shimla district.
17
Lake Argyle Resort
The infinity pool at Lake Argyle Resort overlooks its namesake body of water in Western Australia.
18
Golden Nugget Hotel & Casino
Las Vegas' Golden Nugget Hotel & Casino has a water complex called The Tank, which includes an enclosed three-story waterslide that allows guests to get strikingly close to sharks.
19
Hotel Fasano Rio de Janeiro
The rooftop pool at Hotel Fasano Rio de Janeiro gives guests the opportunity to swim against a beautiful Brazilian backdrop.
20
The Cambrian Adelboden
Nestled in the Swiss Alps, The Cambrian Adelboden has heated indoor and outdoor pools that allow for year-round swimming and relaxation.
21
W Miami
The W Miami offers pools with a view on the 15th and 50th floors.
22
The Sarojin
Thailand's Sarojin resort in Khao Lak has a pool with floating pavilions.
23
St. Regis Lhasa Resort
The indoor pool at the St. Regis Lhasa Resort in Tibet is plated in gold.
24
The Joule
The cantilevered pool at The Joule in Dallas gives guests a unique vantage point.
25
Grand Hotel Tremezzo
The Grand Hotel Tremezzo has a floating pool on Lake Como with incredible views of northern Italy's Grigne mountains.
26
Hacienda Na Xamena, Ibiza
Atop a cliff on the Spanish island of Ibiza lies Hacienda Na Xamena and its impressive cascading pools.
27
The Langham, Sydney
One notable amenity at The Langham, Sydney is the large indoor heated pool.
28
The Sagamore Resort
The Sagamore Resort in upstate New York has an outdoor pool with stunning views of Lake George.
29
The Silo Hotel
The Silo Hotel's rooftop pool gives guests a unique view of Cape Town, South Africa.
30
Laucala Island
A lagoon pool with three levels and a lap pool inside the pool are on offer at the private resort of Laucala Island in Fiji.
