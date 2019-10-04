30 Spectacular Hotel Pools Around The World

Caroline Bologna/HuffPost The Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in the south of France has a stunning cliffside pool.

Hotels can offer fancy amenities like relaxing spas, five-star restaurants and fully equipped fitness centers. But often one of the most striking features of a nice hotel is the swimming pool.

From outdoor swim spots with glorious views to unique designs that create once-in-a-lifetime experiences, there are numerous examples of pools that take hospitality to the next level.