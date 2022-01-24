Walmart, Amazon Make exercise more interactive and fun with the virtual reality Oculus, increase range of motion with a strap stretcher and strengthen muscles with this anti-slip medicine ball.

Age, accidents, conditions such as Parkinson’s disease and Alzheimer’s and complications from more common diseases like diabetes can all lead to decreased mobility or range of motion.

Samia Rafeedie, an associate professor of clinical occupational therapy at the University of Southern California and a member of the Occupational Therapy Association of California, said that exercise is key to helping individuals maintain or restore their mobility in whatever capacity possible. And exercise isn’t just important for physical health ― it’s also a vital component in a person’s overall well-being.

“Research repeatedly suggests that regular physical activity can significantly improve mental health and lessen symptoms of depression, anxiety and stress,” Rafeedie said, citing a study conducted in 2017.

Ling Wan-Albert, an assistant professor of occupational therapy at New York Institute of Technology, told HuffPost that a lack of exercise may also make conditions worse in some cases. A person “will eventually lose muscle strength, range of motion of the joints, endurance, respiratory capacity, balance, coordination and proprioception, which will cause more severe disability, as the result of lack of movements,” Wan-Albert said.

But even though exercise is crucial for everyone, access is often ableist. Most mainstream workout options are targeted toward fully mobile individuals. This creates an even larger need for equipment and at-home options for people with decreased mobility.

“Having a mobility limitation can mean different things for different people, so the key is to tailor any sort of exercise or activity program with each person’s ability and their interests,” Rafeedie said.

Of course, the most important way to do this is to work with a doctor to create an exercise program. And if you’re a caregiver or loved one who is looking to help, you can and should get familiar with those regimens as well. A physician will likely recommend a solid routine that works best.

Below, experts also share a few tools that may help those with mobility limitations meet their exercise needs. Take a look at their recommendations below.