Sometimes sustainability can seem a little intimidating, expensive and even impractical, but it doesn’t have to be. There are actually a lot of easy ways to be less wasteful and plenty of affordable products that can help you practice sustainability.

Consider incorporating double cleansing into your skincare routine, which eliminates the need for makeup wipes that end up in a landfill. Not only is it better for the environment, it’s also better for your skin. While we’re talking beauty, you’ll also want to avoid formulas that contain microbeads, which can end up in the oceans, as well as brands that use a lot of unnecessary plastic packaging.

Another idea is to keep a bucket in your shower or tub to collect any excess water during the last few minutes of bathing —the final rinse, if you will. This “greywater” can be used to water your plants, and makes you conscious of how much water you’re using when you rinse and repeat.

Being eco-friendly doesn’t have to be hard, and there are a lot of small lifestyle tweaks you can make to turn your bathroom into a sustainable haven. Below, we’ve rounded up some products that’ll get you there, most of which are found on Amazon. Consider scheduling them to arrive on your Amazon Day to cut down on separate shipments. It’s just one more way you make your everyday routine a bit better for the environment.

Take a look below: