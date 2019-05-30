Women Share All The Exhausting Things They Do To Stay Safe While Running

For many people, preparing to go on a jog — or even a walk — isn’t as simple as just getting dressed and heading out the door. They also have to consider the very real possibility of abduction, sexual harassment and assault.

Amanda Deibert, a television and comic book writer, posted on Twitter Wednesday that a “mom group” she belongs to was sharing a thread that listed and recommended the kinds of “protection they take when them when they go out running.”

The reality of being harassed or assaulted by simply moving through the world isn’t anything new for most women. The National Sexual Violence Resource Center reports that one in five women will be sexually assaulted in their lifetime. And when a 2016 Runner’s World survey asked readers how often they receive unsolicited sexual attention while running, 43% of women responded that they regularly experienced that kind of behavior, compared with 4% of men who responded.

So, Deibert decided to take the conversation to Twitter and asked her large following. “Women: what do you use when you go out running?”

The results not only include helpful safety tips, but also highlight the severity of the threat of sexual harassment and assault.

Their responses are below.

I send a link to my SO when I’m on a run so he can access my location at any time but will also alert him if I stop moving for more than 5 minutes. I also carry keys and pepper spray. Running as a woman is dangerous. It’s gotta stop. — Sara Monalea (@MonaleaSara) May 30, 2019

This applies to running just as much as walking home late, but I put my keys inbetween my fingers wolverine style. I used to carry pepper spray, not anymore because a rookie cop in NYC gave me a difficult time that I can’t carry it. — Shiva Kamini Soma Kandarkram, Mother of Elephants (@NafeezaKhan) May 30, 2019

My daughter runs with a vest and we modified it to carry a knife which she knows how to use to devastating effect ( thank you to my favorite cousin a retired SEAL ) — Kranium (@Bighodagxl) May 29, 2019

I pick safer places to run, never one exit/entrance and I don’t run at night. I have to change my lifestyle to remain safe & alive. — ChildrenAretheFuture (@EducatorsInvest) May 30, 2019

Also, I have a super high powered flashlight I keep in my purse, that will blind someone for a few seconds if you shine it in their eyes. Even the reflection can be blinding at night. I always carry it while walking to my car after dark. — Kat Falcone (@kathfalcone) May 30, 2019

I only go out running with my dogs. Barney is intimidating and I seriously wouldn’t go without him. No way - too vulnerable by myself. Sad but true 🤷🏻‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/6AWFjEShMu — Elizabeth (@SoulStirs) May 29, 2019

Nothing but I won't wear headphones so I can be more alert to my surroundings. Would be nice to listen to music though — Christine Reeson (@csbrock1722) May 29, 2019

My women running friends also use: A running partner also, a dog - medium size - Its surprising how quickly a dog makes people back off, especially when they are on alert from running — Daniel Maycock (@danielmaycock) May 29, 2019

I’m in a women’s running group and it has to be the most common thread. For me it’s my knife. Highly common answer across the board is their guns though. — Elizabeth (@KiddoCarson) May 29, 2019

I don't run, but I do hike a popular trail alone. I always have 2 knives on me. a 3.5" I hide between my shirt and backpack. A 6" I keep in my backpack. And I carry a very visible loud whistle around my neck. My cell phone is also attached to my arm and tracks my location. — ☠ 3am_Fright 🏳️‍🌈 (@3am_Fright) May 29, 2019

There are houses all along the trail. Still doesn't matter. I have strange men approach me often, especially if I'm in traveling in certain clothes.



A shame I can't be in just a sports bra and shorts to reduce my wash load as I sweat. — ☠ 3am_Fright 🏳️‍🌈 (@3am_Fright) May 29, 2019

My daughter starts 6th grade in August and will need to use the school bus for the first time. The bus doesn't come to our house, meaning she'll need to walk and wait at the end of our road every morning. She now has a cell phone, rape whistle, and one of these. She's eleven. pic.twitter.com/hvFyYbuXSW — ScotOfTheSouth (@TartanTaterTot) May 29, 2019

I’d love to run 10pm-12am. I don’t because 1)If I am attacked I will be blamed for being out after dark. 2)If I am hit by a person driving a car I will be blamed for running at night/not being visible enough. If I wear hiviz gear maybe drivers will see me-but then so will creeps. https://t.co/lyGsJMdDJ4 — beth peralta-reed (@lovebethers) May 29, 2019

I run on an indoor track at a community center so that I'm never alone outside, also what being a woman is like — Kelly Knox (@kelly_knox) May 29, 2019