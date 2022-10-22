OH SNAP: Idaho Resident Encounters Unusual Creature Roaming In Neighborhood

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — It’s not uncommon for Idaho wildlife officials to be called for help when a moose, mountain lion, black bear or other wild animals wander into one of the state’s rural communities.

But Idaho Fish and Game officials are asking the public for help with a particularly unusual find — a 3.5-foot (1-meter) alligator that was discovered hiding in the brush of a rural neighborhood about 40 miles (64 kilometers) northwest of Boise.

Advertisement

This 3.5-foot alligator was found in brush south of New Plymouth by a resident walking a dog.



Anyone with information about this alligator should contact our Southwest Office at 208-465-8465 or the Citizens Against Poaching hotline at 1-800-632-5999. https://t.co/ycGlOAvphL pic.twitter.com/xm6qOlIz4L — Idaho Fish and Game (@idfg) October 21, 2022

Southwest Region spokesperson Brian Pearson told the Idaho Statesman that a New Plymouth resident was walking their dog Thursday evening when they noticed something moving in the brush. Further investigation revealed the alligator — a creature commonly found in the coastal wetlands of the southeastern U.S., but certainly not native to Idaho.

An alligator was caught in New Plymouth Thursday! 🐊



I spoke with the woman that helped catch it.#idaho #alligator

Full story here:https://t.co/V0RuTexrwL pic.twitter.com/6LYCpMNSId — Brendyn Jones (@brendyn_jones) October 21, 2022

Pearson said the resident put the alligator in a nearby horse trailer until Idaho Fish and Game conservation officer could pick it up on Friday morning. The department has the animal in captivity for now, but Pearson said it will be euthanized or given to a licensed facility unless the owner is located.

Advertisement