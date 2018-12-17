Idris Elba Has A Pretty Simple Rule To Navigate Me Too In Hollywood

Idris Elba just made spot-on sense of what it means to man up in the Me Too era.

Asked by The Sunday Times if it’s difficult to be a man in show business during a period of reckoning against predators and harassers that gained momentum last year, the British actor said simply: “It’s only difficult if you’re a man with something to hide.”

The “Molly’s Game” star may not be the next James Bond, as some fans clamored for, but he’s getting a hero’s reception on Twitter for his comment.

Shonda Rhimes, the creator of “Grey’s Anatomy” and “Scandal,” sent her approval, as did former Obama aide Valerie Jarrett, actress Rosanna Arquette and others.

See? "Idris Elba On #MeToo Movement's Impact In Hollywood: 'It’s Only Difficult If You Are A Man With Something To Hide' - Essence" https://t.co/gnHOoObKyy — shonda rhimes (@shondarhimes) December 16, 2018

Listen up, fellas, “It’s only difficult if you are a man with something to hide.” - ⁦@idriselba⁩ about #MeToo.



https://t.co/gSPsDwprDy — Valerie Jarrett (@ValerieJarrett) December 17, 2018

I love him. — Rosanna Arquette (@RoArquette) December 17, 2018

And we have a winner! This is the right answer: 'It’s Only Difficult If You Are A Man With Something To Hide.’ https://t.co/wl7FZkAsSj — Samantha (@followme_samp) December 17, 2018

Only if you have something to hide

...#MeToo https://t.co/zVvjz0xv8T — Andrea Hoxie (@AndreaHoxie) December 17, 2018

And that’s that on that. pic.twitter.com/Vd9iyCOKXL — WahidaApplebomb iGottaPutYouOn (@wahidizm) December 16, 2018