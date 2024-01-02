HuffPost and its publishing partners may receive a commission from some purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.
One of the many great things about the holidays is spending them with those you love the most, but that can also mean a higher chance of COVID-19 exposure, especially at large gatherings or events. These rapid antigen tests from Amazon are 30% off right now, just in time.
The iHealth COVID-19 tests are authorized by the FDA and have a recently extended shelf life of 15 months, up from their previously allotted six months (you can cross-check your test’s lot numbers with the FDA’s list of expiration dates). Each kit comes with five tests, perfect for everyone in your close circle of friends and family, or for performing multiple days of testing. They promise results in just 15 minutes.
These tests use a non-invasive nasal swab that doesn’t require all of that eye-watering discomfort that some of us are unfortunately familiar with.
Many reviewers also attest to their easy-to-follow instructions and accuracy. You can read more about real user experiences below, or grab a pack of tests on sale from the link above.
Promising Amazon reviews:
“The Antigen Rapid Test has proven to be both effective and user-friendly. It provides a quick and straightforward method for testing, making it a valuable tool to have on hand for occasional use. However, it’s crucial to emphasize checking the expiration date to ensure the reliability of the results, as an expired test may compromise accuracy.” — Chasing Krista
“The iHealth test is pretty solid. The instructions are straightforward, and you can get your results pretty quickly. It’s user-friendly, so you don’t need to be a tech whiz to figure it out. Really convenient if you want to keep tabs on your health without any hassle, the iHealth test is a good shout.” — Lulu
“Have used 5 other test kits so far since start of COVID19. While most do the job as desired, most also seem rather flimsy and clumsy to use. IMO, iHealth is just a better design that I keep coming back to.” — Man from plaid
“Both my husband and I work in places where there are a lot of people (and children). We’ve had Covid before and don’t want to get anyone else sick. These testing kits are super easy to use, and as far as we can tell, are accurate. When we run out, we’re definitely purchasing them again.” — L. Murray