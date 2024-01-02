“The Antigen Rapid Test has proven to be both effective and user-friendly. It provides a quick and straightforward method for testing, making it a valuable tool to have on hand for occasional use. However, it’s crucial to emphasize checking the expiration date to ensure the reliability of the results, as an expired test may compromise accuracy.” — Chasing Krista

“The iHealth test is pretty solid. The instructions are straightforward, and you can get your results pretty quickly. It’s user-friendly, so you don’t need to be a tech whiz to figure it out. Really convenient if you want to keep tabs on your health without any hassle, the iHealth test is a good shout.” — Lulu

“Have used 5 other test kits so far since start of COVID19. While most do the job as desired, most also seem rather flimsy and clumsy to use. IMO, iHealth is just a better design that I keep coming back to.” — Man from plaid

“Both my husband and I work in places where there are a lot of people (and children). We’ve had Covid before and don’t want to get anyone else sick. These testing kits are super easy to use, and as far as we can tell, are accurate. When we run out, we’re definitely purchasing them again.” — L. Murray