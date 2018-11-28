Food & DrinkHome & LivingMoneyParentingRelationshipsStyle & BeautyTravelWellnessWork/LifeFinds
MORE FROM HUFFPOST
NewsPoliticsEntertainmentCommunities
OpinionHuffPost PersonalVideos
©2018 Oath Inc. All rights reserved. HuffPost News
Holiday Gift Guide
A gift for everyone on your list
InexpensiveLast MinuteThoughtfulPractical

10 Pawsitively Perfect Gifts For Dog Lovers On Amazon

For the pup who's been a very good boy this year 🐶
By Danielle Gonzalez
11/28/2018 03:11pm ET
Prystai via Getty Images

For the people who love their pets like children, there are so many gifts for dog lovers on Amazon. From dog toys and dog clothes, to pet-themed gifts for their owner, there’s a furrific gift out there for the dog parent in your life this paw-liday season.

Keep their fur baby well fed with organic dog treats or keep their home hair-free over the holidays with a cute a dog bodysuit. There’s something below for the pup who’s made it onto Santa’s “very good boy” list.

To help, we’ve rounded up 10 gifts you can give to the dog lover in your life this holiday season:

Just so you know, HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

1
A calendar so funny they’ll want to roll over barking with laughter.
Amazon
This 2019 dog calendar features photos of some of the funniest “bad-dog” moments on the internet.
2
For when they’re too far to play fetch.
Amazon
What better way to keep an eye on their dog than with a treat dispensing pet camera.
3
These paw-pular organic treats.
Amazon
These all natural, real turkey dog treats are 100 percent grain free and have over 1,500 reviews on Amazon.
4
A bodysuit that’s canine chic.
Amazon
Contain your dog's hair with the Shed Defender, a dog bodysuit, that’s perfect for when you’re visiting family members homes, want to prevent ticks on hikes in the woods, or to reduce pet anxiety during storms.
5
Put their pet on a pillow.
Amazon
Any pet parent would love this custom pet pillow of their pooch!
6
For when you have a ruff day.
Amazon
Give them a good excuse to get their drink on with this witty wine glass!
7
A woof-worthy fashion statement.
Amazon
This reversible dog jacket has a waterproof exterior and fleece-lined interior that can be worn either way. Available in sizes XS to 3XL and in a wide variety of colors.
8
Because fur baby isn’t just a cute nickname.
Amazon
This pet grooming glove brush removes fur from your dog, clothes, and furniture.
9
A bed to bark about.
Amazon
Give your pet a comfortable place to sleep with this memory foam dog bed. It even has a waterproof cover that’s machine washable.
10
Tail-wagging toys.
Amazon
These stuffing-free squeaky toys will keep your dog entertained for hours, without the mess!
MORE:
Parenting shoppablePetsHobbies and Personal ActivitiesAmazon company