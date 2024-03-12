Save 42% On The Instant Pot That Replaces 9 Different Appliances

“I recently added the Instant Pot Duo Plus 9-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker to my kitchen arsenal. I can confidently say it’s a must-buy for anyone looking to simplify their cooking routine. This multi-functional appliance has revolutionized how I prepare meals, making life in the kitchen incredibly easy and enjoyable.



First and foremost, the versatility of this Instant Pot is unmatched. With its 9-in-1 functionality, it covers a wide range of cooking needs. This kitchen wonder does everything From pressure and slow cooking to rice cooking, sautéing, steaming, and even making yogurt. It’s like having multiple appliances in one compact and efficient unit, saving space and the hassle of switching between different devices.

Safety is a top priority for me regarding kitchen appliances, and the Instant Pot Duo Plus delivers on that front. The advanced safety features, including a secure locking lid, anti-block shield, and steam release valve, provide peace of mind while cooking. The thoughtfully designed safety mechanisms make it virtually impossible to make mistakes, ensuring a worry-free cooking experience.



One of the most significant advantages of the Instant Pot is its ability to reduce cooking time drastically. The pressure cooking feature works wonders, turning tough cuts of meat tender in a fraction of the time it would take with traditional cooking methods. Weeknight dinners are now a breeze, and I can enjoy flavorful, slow-cooked dishes without spending hours in the kitchen.” — SMH (This review was edited for length. Read the full review.)

“Been using this hot pot all the time for 3 months. Love the dial controls, the menu options. Well organized, simple, lots of control. Most features have a low, medium, high that are accurate and useful. I use a preset for my most common dishes, so fast and easy. I had a standard glass lid already that fits this hotpot for slow cooking, searing, etc. I love that I didn’t have to buy one. One lid for steam and pressure cook instead of two like some pots is awesome. Never going back to two lids. Ability to rest lid in a slot on either side and water drip back into pot is a feature so common sense and smart. It’s now a must have. No more messy countertops with a hot lid taking up space. The low heat sturdy handles on the sides of the pot are so awesome. I knew I’d love them, but I do more than I thought. No one else seems to have this and is a primary reason why I bought this pot. Bright shiny easy clean stainless steel pot is way better than some weird non stick coating. Searing is perfect. Every feature is perfect. I really wanted wifi and meat thermometer features, but this pot is so good I’ll just wait until they add it. Hopefully not too long. That’s all that’s missing. It’s way better than my Ninja and anything that I saw while shopping.” — Pixel

“I call this my Magic Pot! It is amazing and saves me so much time in the kitchen. I had been a slow cooker fan for many years, however, I never felt comfortable leaving the house with it on. With this, I can cook chicken or meat that comes out just as tender as if I cooked it in the slow cooker in as little as 10 minutes! I can even cook frozen chicken breasts in about 15 minutes. It’s just me and my teenage son, and we’re always on the go, but I like to cook him healthy food and I need to be able to do it quickly. This has been amazing for that purpose. You can also put everything but the base in the dishwasher so clean-up is super easy and fast. It can also be used as a slow cooker on days I have time and want to use that function. I also use the rice cooker function about once per week and it cooks rice perfectly. You just put it on the rice setting and let it go, no need to sit and watch it. I have the 6 qt and I think it is the perfect size for two people. I would even recommend the 6 qt to a household of one person because I think it’s always great to have some leftovers.” — NatyG