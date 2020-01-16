Issa Rae And Kumail Nanjiani Go On A Wild Ride To Solve A Crime In 'The Lovebirds'

A newly released trailer for “The Lovebirds” shows actors Issa Rae and Kumail Nanjiani embarking on a romantic journey — and a wild ride to solve a murder mystery.

The trailer begins with Rae and Nanjiani sharing a number of quintessential rom-com moments when two characters begin to fall in love. At one point, Nanjiani turns to Rae and says, “I love you.”

But that moment is quickly ruined by a bicyclist slamming into the windshield of their car. From then on, Rae and Nanjiani become accidentally embroiled in a murder mystery and have to work together to clear their names.

“Every happy couple has one moment that defines their relationship,” Rae tweeted on Thursday, promoting the trailer.

Every happy couple has one moment that defines their relationship. Watch the official trailer for my new movie #TheLovebirds with @KumailN – Coming to theatres April 3! pic.twitter.com/7dlcZ71MLn — Issa Rae (@IssaRae) January 16, 2020

On Wednesday, Rae, who created the HBO series “Insecure,” announced that the show’s highly anticipated fourth season would be returning in April.

Nanjiani tweeted a clip of “The Lovebirds” trailer on Thursday, writing that Rae is “incredible.”

“The Lovebirds,” directed by Michael Showalter, is set to hit theaters on April 3.