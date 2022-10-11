Shopping
Jackery Portable Power Stations And Solar Panels Are Up To 40% Off For Prime Day

Get a Jackery Explorer and solar panel to power your TV, smartphones, iPads and more during a power outage, tailgate or camping trip.

Staff Writer

The <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Jackery-Portable-Explorer-Generator-Optional/dp/B082TMBYR6?tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=634555d8e4b0b7f89f4fe68d%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Jackery Explorer 300" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="634555d8e4b0b7f89f4fe68d" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Jackery-Portable-Explorer-Generator-Optional/dp/B082TMBYR6?tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=634555d8e4b0b7f89f4fe68d%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Jackery Explorer 300</a> and <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Jackery-SolarSaga-Portable-Explorer-Foldable/dp/B07Q71LX84?ref_=ast_sto_dp&th=1&tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=634555d8e4b0b7f89f4fe68d%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Jackery SolarSaga 100W portable solar panel " data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="634555d8e4b0b7f89f4fe68d" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Jackery-SolarSaga-Portable-Explorer-Foldable/dp/B07Q71LX84?ref_=ast_sto_dp&th=1&tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=634555d8e4b0b7f89f4fe68d%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">Jackery SolarSaga 100W portable solar panel </a> are up to 40% off for Prime Day.
Amazon
The Jackery Explorer 300 and Jackery SolarSaga 100W portable solar panel are up to 40% off for Prime Day.

FYI: Deals move quickly during the Prime Early Access sale. We’ll do our best to keep this post and imagery as up-to-date as possible, but we can’t catch everything immediately. Check back now through October 12 to see our latest updates as the deals change.

While there’s never a good time for the power to go out, there is a good time to buy a backup power supply. It’s on Prime Early Access Day today, for 40% off. Right now, Amazon is offering huge savings on a selection of Jackery’s lithium battery portable power stations. They range from 6.6 to 22 pounds and can power everything from your laptop to a refrigerator, depending on their capacity. These power banks are great for keeping the lights on during a rolling power outage or to bring some tunes (or frozen margaritas) to a camping trip, bonfire or tailgate.

Also on sale are Jackery’s foldable waterproof solar panels, which you can use to recharge your handy dandy power station with no sound, electricity or gas, unlike a traditional generator. The solar panels also have direct USB inputs, so you can directly charge a small device like a smartphone or tablet from the panel itself without using the power bank.

To help you find the best power bank and portable solar panel for you, we’ve selected the top sales on Jackery products for Prime Day today and Wednesday, explaining what each device can do, how long they take to charge and which solar panels they’re compatible with.

HuffPost receives a share from retailers on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Amazon
Jackery Explorer 300 (40% off)
Containing a 293Wh lithium ion battery, the Explorer 300 takes two hours to charge by wall outlet, then can recharge your smartphone 31 times or your laptop 2.5 times. It has two AC outputs, a USB-C port, two USB-A ports and a car charger. It weighs about seven pounds and works with the Jackery SolarSaga 100 solar panel if you want to charge via sunlight. This power station is intended for smaller personal electronics, cameras, drones and TVs; it's not meant for devices over 200W, such as blenders or refrigerators.
$209.99 at Amazon (originally $349.99)
2
Amazon
Jackery Explorer 1000 (33% off)
Bring out the big guns with this 22-pound superstar power station. It runs the majority of home appliances, from blenders to refrigerators to coffee pots to mini-fridges and electric grills. With three AC outlets, three USB-A ports and a car charger, it takes 5.5 hours to charge via wall outlet and works with two Jackery SolarSaga 100W solar panels.
$1,099 at Amazon (originally $1,649)
3
Amazon
Jackery SolarSaga 60W portable solar panel (37% off)
Power your Explorer 160, 240 and 500 stations with this foldable waterproof solar panel. The panel itself has two USB ports, so it can charge a small device like a phone or tablet directly, without using the power station. It takes 4.5-6.5 hours to fully charge a power station from the sun with this 60W panel.
$125.99 at Amazon (originally $199.99)
4
Amazon
Jackery SolarSaga 100W portable solar panel (30% off)
Power up your Explorer 240, 300, 500, 1000 or 1500 with this portable and foldable waterproof solar panel. It has two kickstands for stability and positioning and the panel itself has a single USB-C and USB-A port, so you can directly charge a small device like a smartphone or tablet without using a power bank.
$209 at Amazon (originally $299.99)
5
Amazon
Jackery Explorer 240 (34% off)
The Explorer 240 weighs less than seven pounds and is about the size of a lunch box. It has a 240Wh lithium ion battery that takes 3.5 hours to charge with a wall outlet, and can be used to charge a smartphones 24 times or a laptop two times. This has one AC port, two USB-A ports and a car charger and is made for smaller devices (it will not work with things over 200W, like microwaves). It works with both the Jackery SolarSaga 60W solar panel and Jackery SolarSaga 100W panel.
$197.99 with coupon at Amazon (originally $299.99)
6
Amazon
Jackery Explorer 500 (30% off)
A 518Wh capacity means this power bank can power mid- and smaller-watt devices like mini fridges, fans, projectors and lights (and it can also charge your phone 53 times). It's about the size of a basketball and has one AC port, three USB-A ports and a car charger. It takes 7.5 hours to fully charge from a wall outlet and works with the Jackery SolarSaga 100W portable solar panel.
$424 at Amazon with coupon (originally $599.99)
PicassoTiles 100 piece set (30% off)

Stock Up On Reviewer-Approved Toys This Prime Day

