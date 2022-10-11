FYI: Deals move quickly during the Prime Early Access sale. We’ll do our best to keep this post and imagery as up-to-date as possible, but we can’t catch everything immediately. Check back now through October 12 to see our latest updates as the deals change.

While there’s never a good time for the power to go out, there is a good time to buy a backup power supply. It’s on Prime Early Access Day today, for 40% off. Right now, Amazon is offering huge savings on a selection of Jackery’s lithium battery portable power stations. They range from 6.6 to 22 pounds and can power everything from your laptop to a refrigerator, depending on their capacity. These power banks are great for keeping the lights on during a rolling power outage or to bring some tunes (or frozen margaritas) to a camping trip, bonfire or tailgate.

Also on sale are Jackery’s foldable waterproof solar panels, which you can use to recharge your handy dandy power station with no sound, electricity or gas, unlike a traditional generator. The solar panels also have direct USB inputs, so you can directly charge a small device like a smartphone or tablet from the panel itself without using the power bank.

To help you find the best power bank and portable solar panel for you, we’ve selected the top sales on Jackery products for Prime Day today and Wednesday, explaining what each device can do, how long they take to charge and which solar panels they’re compatible with.