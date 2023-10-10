New NBA Beat Writer Out Of Job After Criticizing 76ers’ Israel Solidarity Post

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Jackson Frank was “no longer” the new Philadelphia 76ers beat writer at PhillyVoice.com after he criticized the NBA team’s declaration of solidarity with Israel, the outlet told the New York Post on Monday.

The team had issued a message on X, formerly known as Twitter, after Israel was attacked by Hamas, sparking days of war that have killed more than 1,600 Israelis and Palestinians.

“We stand with the people of Israel and join them in mourning the hundreds of innocent lives lost to terrorism at the hands of Hamas,” the 76ers wrote on Sunday.

To which Frank responded on X, “This post sucks! Solidarity with Palestine always.”

The tweet posted by fired sportswriter Jackson Frank. New York Post via X.

The entry apparently cost him his job.

“Mr. Frank is no longer employed by PhillyVoice.com as of today,” PhillyVoice.com CEO Hal Donnelly told The Post. “We stand with everyone who is absolutely outraged by the senseless attacks in Israel, by the loss of innocent lives and violence against civilians.”

Frank had worked for the Philadelphia outlet for about two months, according to his LinkedIn, and had covered the 76ers’ preseason opener on Sunday.

