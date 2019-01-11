CNN’s Jake Tapper delved into his show’s archives to slam President Donald Trump’s latest “demonstrably false” claim about his proposed U.S.-Mexico border wall.

Trump claimed Thursday that, during the 2016 election campaign, he never said Mexico would pay directly for the wall.

However, he did, and Tapper had the evidence.

“Donald Trump did indeed say that he would force Mexico to make a direct payment to the United States. We reported it on this very show, April 5, 2016,” he explained, before rolling the tape of said show.

Check out the full clip here: