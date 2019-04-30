'Jeopardy!' Champ James Holzhauer Was Truly In Jeopardy

James Holzhauer appeared to have met his match on Monday’s “Jeopardy!”

The 34-year-old contestant, who had steamrolled through 17 straight victories with record winnings, actually fell behind during Final Jeopardy. (See the clip below.)

Adam Levin, the sports information director at Brandeis, correctly asked “What is a Chamber of Commerce?” to a clue about “Organizations.” He bet $26,999 to climb to $53,999 against the $33,517 of Holzhauer, who had yet to reveal his response.

But the ever-cool defending champ, a sports gambler by trade, had the correct question as well and wagered enough to beat Levin by just $18. It was reportedly Holzhauer’s lowest margin of victory by more than $4,000.

“Adam made you earn it today,” host Alex Trebek told a relieved Holzhauer.

Levin, who watched the taped show with family and friends on Monday, told CBS affiliate WBZ: “Knowing that I was able to go toe to toe with him, it’s a great feeling.”