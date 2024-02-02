A new supporter of Taylor Swift’s romance with Travis Kelce has entered the chat.
The Japanese Embassy in Washington confirmed Friday that Swift, who has been dating the Kansas City Chiefs tight end since summer, could feasibly make it to his Super Bowl game on Feb. 11 — despite currently being on the Tokyo leg of her Eras tour.
“Despite the 12-hour flight and 17-hour time difference, the Embassy can confidently Speak Now to say that if she departs Tokyo in the evening after her concert, she should comfortably arrive in Las Vegas before the Super Bowl begins,” the embassy said Friday in a statement on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.
“We know that many people in Japan are excited to experience Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour, so we wanted to confirm that anyone concerned can be Fearless in knowing that this talented performer can wow Japanese audiences and still make it to support the Chiefs when they take the field for the Super Bowl wearing Red,” the statement continued.
Kelce helped the Chiefs beat the Baltimore Ravens last weekend before celebrating alongside Swift in a moment that nearly broke the internet. Since hard-launching their romance in October, Swift has fully embraced her role as an NFL WAG (“wife or girlfriend”).
The singer is frequently seen cheering Kelce on from a skybox with his family.
Since the Chiefs advanced to the Super Bowl on Sunday, many on social media have speculated about if and how Swift could make it from the Tokyo Dome on Feb. 10 to Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas in time for the kickoff. Even the Federal Aviation Administration has chimed in.
The pop star is slated to perform four nights in a row in Tokyo — and just might jet back to the United States as soon as the curtains close.
Swift and Kelce also plan to jointly attend the Grammys on Sunday. She is nominated in six categories.