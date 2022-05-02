Jared Kushner's White House Memoir Slated For August Release

Jared Kushner, the son-in-law of former President Donald Trump, is scheduled to release a memoir this August about his time as a senior adviser in the White House.

Kushner, husband of former first daughter Ivanka Trump, will be the first member of the family to release a book about working in the White House. His publisher, Broadside Books, described the book Monday as an insider perspective on Trump’s rise to power and his four years in office.

“His memoir is his account of the most astonishing presidential campaigns in history, the high-stakes Russia investigation and impeachment trial, and the existential crises of the COVID-19 pandemic. Kushner reveals what really happened inside the Trump White House—not to settle scores, but to give a true insider account of history,” his publisher, an imprint of HarperCollins focused on conservative nonfiction, wrote in an announcement.

Jared Kushner listens as then-President Donald Trump visits his campaign headquarters in 2020. SAUL LOEB via Getty Images

The book, titled “Breaking History: A White House Memoir,” is due out on Aug. 9.

“He takes readers inside debates in the Oval Office, battles at the United Nations, meetings in Arab palaces, and high-stakes negotiations in Israel, North Korea, China, Mexico, and beyond,” the statement continued.

Kushner had no involvement in politics or government before joining his father-in-law’s campaign, but he grew to be regarded as one of Trump’s most powerful advisers. Despite that, he maintained an elusive presence in the White House, with no social media accounts and refusing nearly all interviews. He was so rarely heard speaking that the mystery of what his voice sounded like became fodder for comedy.

Kushner, who now runs the global investment firm Affinity Partners, spoke in March with the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. According to one of the panel’s members, Rep. Elaine Luria (D-Va.), he voluntarily appeared before the committee and provided “really valuable” information during his six-plus hours of testimony.