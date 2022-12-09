What's Hot

Karine Jean-Pierre Fires Back At Peter Doocy Over Russia Prisoner Swap Question

The Fox News reporter, like former President Donald Trump, questioned why the U.S. freed arms dealer Viktor Bout for Griner in the exchange.
Ben Blanchet

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre swiftly clapped back at Fox NewsPeter Doocy after he questioned why Russia got “such a better deal” in the prisoner swap that led to WNBA star Brittney Griner’s freedom from Russian prison on Thursday.

Jean-Pierre got into a back-and-forth with the reporter who, like former President Donald Trump, questioned why the U.S. freed arms dealer Viktor Bout for Griner in the exchange.

Jean-Pierre told Doocy that America’s options to negotiate with Russia boiled down to two choices: bring home Griner or no one at all.

Doocy, however, decided to dig deeper at the exchange.

“And they gave up a professional athlete,” Doocy said. “We gave up a prolific arms dealer who was convicted of trying to kill Americans, who is called the ‘Merchant of Death.’”

Jean-Pierre later responded: “The ‘professional athlete’ is also an American citizen, so let’s not forget that.”

You can watch more of Doocy’s exchange with Jean-Pierre below.

