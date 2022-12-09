Karine Jean-Pierre Fires Back At Peter Doocy Over Russia Prisoner Swap Question

Jean-Pierre got into a back-and-forth with the reporter who, like former President Donald Trump, questioned why the U.S. freed arms dealer Viktor Bout for Griner in the exchange.

Jean-Pierre told Doocy that America’s options to negotiate with Russia boiled down to two choices: bring home Griner or no one at all.

Doocy, however, decided to dig deeper at the exchange.

“And they gave up a professional athlete,” Doocy said. “We gave up a prolific arms dealer who was convicted of trying to kill Americans, who is called the ‘Merchant of Death.’”

Jean-Pierre later responded: “The ‘professional athlete’ is also an American citizen, so let’s not forget that.”

You can watch more of Doocy’s exchange with Jean-Pierre below.

Fox News’ Peter Doocy: “In this [Brittney Griner] prisoner swap, why did Russia get such a better deal? … They gave up a professional athlete, we gave up a prolific arms dealer.”



WH Press Sec. Karine Jean-Pierre: “The professional athlete is also an American citizen.” pic.twitter.com/HLF3dcG6Gm — The Recount (@therecount) December 8, 2022