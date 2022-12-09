Karine Jean-Pierre Fires Back At Peter Doocy Over Russia Prisoner Swap Question

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre swiftly clapped back at Fox News’ Peter Doocy after he questioned why Russia got “such a better deal” in the prisoner swap that led to WNBA star Brittney Griner’s freedom from Russian prison on Thursday.
Jean-Pierre got into a back-and-forth with the reporter who, like former President Donald Trump, questioned why the U.S. freed arms dealer Viktor Bout for Griner in the exchange.
Jean-Pierre told Doocy that America’s options to negotiate with Russia boiled down to two choices: bring home Griner or no one at all.
Doocy, however, decided to dig deeper at the exchange.
“And they gave up a professional athlete,” Doocy said. “We gave up a prolific arms dealer who was convicted of trying to kill Americans, who is called the ‘Merchant of Death.’”
Jean-Pierre later responded: “The ‘professional athlete’ is also an American citizen, so let’s not forget that.”
You can watch more of Doocy’s exchange with Jean-Pierre below.