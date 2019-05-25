Jemele Hill Drops Stunning Engagement Video Inspired By Beyoncé And Jay-Z

Jemele Hill recently shared clips of her Beyoncé-and-Jay-Z-inspired engagement shoot video, which she called a “love letter to Detroit.”

The journalist, who announced her engagement to Ian Wallace last December, teased the video before sharing it on Twitter Friday, writing “Dropping something crazy in a couple hours. Super excited.”

Hill and Wallace’s engagement video incorporates themes from Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s video for “Apeshit,” from their Grammy-winning 2018 album “Everything Is Love.” The Carters notably shot their video at the Louvre in Paris.

The soon-to-be-married couple donned several “Apeshit”-inspired looks for the first part of their engagement video. Hill later shared the second half of the video on Twitter, which captured the couple together, both in all-white ensembles, as the Carters’ “Summer” played in the background.

“So me and the fiancé decided to do something different for our engagement photo shoot,” Hill wrote on Twitter. “Just know this: When you commit, COMMIT. Enjoy. Thank you @mytouchweddings for making this happen. Shout-out to Jay Z and Beyonce for being them.”

So me and the fiancé decided to do something different for our engagement photo shoot. Just know this: When you commit, COMMIT. Enjoy. Thank you @mytouchweddings for making this happen. Shout-out to Jay Z and Beyonce for being them.

Stylist: Kenni Wallace

Makeup: Laura Melissa pic.twitter.com/FSOug8z3Lv — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) May 24, 2019

The entire engagement shoot was filmed at the Detroit Public Library and the Detroit Institute of Arts, noted Hill, who was born in the city. She added, “Both have been pillars of our city. In many ways, this is a love letter to Detroit.”

Realized some of y’all didn’t see the second half of our engagement shoot video. Just as good as the first half. Again, thank you to @mytouchweddings for making this happen pic.twitter.com/vvL3qWcAdq — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) May 24, 2019

Many celebrated Hill and Wallace’s engagement, and their striking video shoot, on Twitter.

This is so dope and beautiful. Congrats again! — Marc Lamont Hill (@marclamonthill) May 24, 2019

You ain't have to snap like this. Sheesh! Beautiful! — Joi-Marie (@joimariewrites) May 24, 2019

Shut that ish all the way down sis 😍😍😍 @jemelehill #BlackExcellence — Swin Cash (@SwinCash) May 24, 2019

Well damn J 🔥🔥🔥🔥 — Damien Woody (@damienwoody) May 24, 2019

Hill, a staff writer for The Atlantic covering sports, race, politics and culture, hosts a podcast on Spotify called “Jemele Hill Is Unbothered.” She announced her departure from ESPN last September, after working with the network for 12 years.

The National Association of Black Journalists named Hill its 2018 Journalist of the Year. The organization recognized her for public criticism of President Donald Trump﻿ and her support for national anthem protests staged by NFL players to fight racial injustice, despite the backlash she received for it.