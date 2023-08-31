Jen Psaki Predicts Exactly When And How Biden Will Talk Trump Indictments

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Don’t expect President Joe Biden to talk about the indictments of former President Donald Trump anytime soon, MSNBC’s Jen Psaki said this week.

“It would be hurting them, in my view, if the president was aggressively commenting on the specifics of these trials and all of these developments,” the former Biden White House press secretary told political commentator Brian Tyler Cohen on the latest episode of his podcast.

“It makes it politicized, right? I know that Trump and his people are going to argue that, but Joe Biden does not need to interject himself into that, in this moment,” said Psaki.

However, Psaki acknowledged that, “We’re still in the summer of indictments” and said Biden’s campaign “will have to and they will come up with a way” to address the charges against Trump if the 2024 election is a rerun of 2020.

“There is a values argument to be made, a contrasting agreement, that’s where I think they go with it,” she said.

“I don’t think he’ll say indictment,” Psaki added of Biden, suggesting he’d more talk about the need for a president who’ll stand up for the rule of law and democracy.

Biden’s comments would be “obviously about the legal issues without being about the legal issues,” she added.