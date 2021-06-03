Jennie Garth Shares Joy After Making Her Daughter's Prom Dress: 'I Pulled It Off!'

Jennie Garth’s daughter Lola recently celebrated her high school prom wearing a custom Jennie Garth dress.

The “Beverly Hills, 90210” actor revealed in an Instagram post early Thursday morning that she had sewn her daughter’s prom dress after Lola requested a “homemade” gown. Garth joked that when her daughter suggested that she wanted to make her own dress, she really meant: “Mom I want you to make my prom dress.”

“Guys, sewing isn’t my thing!!” Garth captioned the post. “But somehow I pulled it off!”

Garth shared photos showing her daughter donning the black strapless gown with a slit. She accessorized the look with a pendant necklace, strappy heels and, of course, a quintessential corsage for the “special night,” which Garth said she helped host for Lola and her friends.

Garth was touched that her daughter opted for a homemade gown rather than “some fancy dress.”

“She wanted that. I dunno, it just makes me proud,” she wrote. “And it made her so proud to be able to say ‘my Mom made my dress.’”

Garth, who is married to fellow actor Dave Abrams, shares Lola and two other daughters, Luca and Fiona, with her ex-husband, actor Peter Facinelli.

In February, Garth posted on Instagram a sweet throwback picture of her embracing her three daughters when they were younger.

“Me & my girls,” she captioned the post.