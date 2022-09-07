Jennifer Lawrence Reveals She Had 2 Miscarriages As She Slams Roe Reversal

Jennifer Lawrence told Vogue in a new cover story that she had two miscarriages before giving birth to her son. She said her experiences with pregnancy had made her even more disturbed by the Supreme Court’s reversal of Roe v. Wade.

The “Hunger Games” star said she got pregnant in her early 20s. She planned to have an abortion but then lost the pregnancy. A couple of years ago, while filming “Don’t Look Up,” she again became pregnant. That time she wanted to have a baby but had another miscarriage.

Advertisement

She had to have a procedure to remove tissue from her uterus as a result. She said she found it very difficult to imagine children and young women being in a situation like that with limited options.

“I remember a million times thinking about it while I was pregnant. Thinking about the things that were happening to my body. And I had a great pregnancy. I had a very fortunate pregnancy. But every single second of my life was different. And it would occur to me sometimes: What if I was forced to do this?” she asked.

Jennifer Lawrence said she adored motherhood, but "it's so different for everybody." Michael Ostuni via Getty Images

Lawrence spoke at length with Vogue about the Supreme Court’s decision to revoke federal protections for abortion rights, which happened a few days before her interview with the magazine.

Advertisement

Much of her disappointment was tied to relatives, including her father, back in Louisville, Kentucky, where she grew up, according to Vogue. She and her conservative family share vastly different political beliefs, she said, and though she wants to heal and forgive, she’s still working through the rift that opened up during the 2016 presidential election.

“I don’t want to disparage my family, but I know that a lot of people are in a similar position with their families. How could you raise a daughter from birth and believe that she doesn’t deserve equality? How?” she asked.

“I’ve tried to get over it and I really can’t. I can’t. I’m sorry I’m just unleashing, but I can’t fuck with people who aren’t political anymore. You live in the United States of America. You have to be political. It’s too dire. Politics are killing people.”

Lawrence and her husband, Cooke Maroney, welcomed their first child, a boy named Cy, in February. She said being a mom had expanded her heart “to a capacity that I didn’t know about” and that she was “so in love” with Cy but acknowledged it was scary to talk about motherhood “because it’s so different for everybody.”