Ben Chan lost “Jeopardy!” on Tuesday’s episode with a teeny-tiny spelling mistake that left him blowing his lips and doubling over in frustration. (Watch the video below.)

No wonder.

Chan had won nine straight games with insurmountable leads going into Final Jeopardy. But when he finally was challenged by an opponent in striking range, Chan fell on one measly letter.

The final category was “Shakespeare’s Characters” and the clue read, “Both of the names of these 2 lovers in a Shakespeare play come from Latin words for ‘blessed.’”

Lynn Di Vito, who was in second place at the time, incorrectly answered “Who are Romeo and Juli” (Juliet). Her $3,000 lost wager put her at $11,800. Chan answered, “Who are Beatrice & Benedict?” which appeared to be correct but the fussbudgets on the game show ruled it incorrect because the character’s name from “Much Ado About Nothing” is Benedick. Chan wagered $12,201 to sink his total to $5,199. Game over.

Viewers cried out in protest, with one blasting the game show for a “terrible technicality.” But Chan supported the ruling, Entertainment Weekly noted.

“‘Benedict’ is incorrect,” he wrote on Reddit. “The character’s name is Benedick.”