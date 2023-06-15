'Jeopardy!' Players' Religion Fail Gets Holy Hell From Viewers

This “Jeopardy!” fail was biblical. (Watch the video below.)
All three contestants on Tuesday’s episode failed to correctly finish the Lord’s Prayer with the word “hallowed.” That had some viewers screaming to high heaven ― at least on Twitter.
While the Lord’s Prayer is rooted in Christianity, its words can fairly be considered common knowledge, especially for game-show players tasked with showing off their all-around trivia skills.
But Suresh, Joe and Laura were stumped by the clue, which read: “Matthew 6:9 says, ‘Our Father Which Art In Heaven’, This ‘Be Thy Name.’”
Nobody buzzed in to fill in the “HALLOWED Be Thy Name.”
The contestants didn’t have a prayer of avoiding internet reaction, which ranged from cries of sacrilege to light Sunday-school scoldings.
“That’s “hallowed,” you heathens!” one fan wrote with smiling and winking emojis.
