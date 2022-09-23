What Is Pissed? Jeopardy Fans Go Off On Major Rule Change Under Consideration.

“Jeopardy!” executive producer Michael Davies is questioning if it’s worth changing a part of the game to benefit contestants who master an entire category.

Davies, who became executive producer of the game show after short-time host Mike Richards resigned in 2021, told the “Inside Jeopardy!” podcast that he’s considering giving contestants cash bonuses for successfully answering all the clues in one category.

Davies explained to fellow producer Sarah Whitcomb Foss and “Jeopardy!” winner Buzzy Cohen that the game change could come during a “Jeopardy!” tournament this season.

“It’s a moment in the studio; it’s a great thing,” said Davies, who elaborated that the cash bonus would be an extra prize and wouldn’t alter who wins the game. “It might also give incentive to people who are trailing to try and go into a category and get something from the game beyond their second or third place prize.”

The producer’s remarks caused “Jeopardy!” fans on Twitter some consternation, with some wondering how it would work and if it would be “too big of a change to be a good idea.”

If the contestant gets some tangible prize to take home, but not one that impacts the SCORE of the game, I'd be down.



I also think it shouldn't be worth much more than the total of the clues. For instance, a $35k car for $6k worth of correct responses seems like overkill to me. — Jon Porobil (@JonPorobil) September 13, 2022

No no no no no. No sponsor prizes no BS. Do not turn this game into #WheelofFortune — Barbara Ann Rogers (@BRogersRE) September 13, 2022

Why? I mean, why?

Let me just say, why?

Really - why?

Why??



There is nothing wrong with #Jeopardy!

If it ain't broke, don't fix it. — Tricia Navarro (@tricia) September 13, 2022

Yeah, best way to incorporate without blowing up the game would be a bonus like a Mystery 7 on Pyramid - just a one-off prize from a sponsor, though an accompanying announcement might mess up the rhythm of the game or knock somebody out of a buzzer streak. — Christopher Stucky (@choppernewt) September 13, 2022

Other that typing in final jeopardy answer vs. Writing it. I have never thought anything needed to change. — Deconflicted (@Deconflicted) September 14, 2022

This isn’t the first time fans have debated the game show’s format and rules this year.

Viewers criticized the game show’s judges in July over their judgment of written answers.

Fans pointed out instances where judges accepted answers featuring incorrect spellings prior to rejecting one contestant’s “Barry Gordy” answer to a clue about music producer Berry Gordy, Uproxx reported.