Jeremy Renner Makes First Red Carpet Appearance Since Near-Death Accident

With a little help from his friends and family, Jeremy Renner is back in red carpet form.

The “Avengers” and “Mayor of Kingstown” actor was beaming at Tuesday night’s premiere of his Disney+ docuseries, “Rennervations,” in Los Angeles. It was his first major public appearance after sustaining life-threatening injuries in a snowplow accident in January.

Renner arrived at Westwood Regency Village Theatre holding the hand of his 10-year-old daughter, Ava, as well as a cane. Later, he used a motorized scooter to assist him as he chatted with many of the journalists who had turned up for the event.

Advertisement

Jeremy Renner and his 10-year-old daughter, Ava. Rodin Eckenroth via Getty Images

Debuting on Disney+ Wednesday, “Rennervations” follows the two-time Oscar nominee as he teams up with expert builders to renovate used vehicles for underserved communities around the world. Also set to appear on the series are actors Vanessa Hudgens and Anthony Mackie, as well as singer-songwriter Sebastián Yatra.

Filming on “Rennervations” wrapped long before Renner’s accident. He told Variety that he was determined to adhere to the series’ April 12 premiere date even as he recovered from his injuries.

“I set out a goal to be walking this carpet. And here I am enjoying it," said Renner. Jon Kopaloff via Getty Images

Advertisement

“I look a little beat up right now, but I promise you this show is what’s propelling me to get better and makes me want to get better every day,” he said. “I set out a goal to be walking this carpet. And here I am enjoying it. Otherwise it would have gone to an abyss with no date and lost traction and excitement and I would have been very, very, very frustrated. I’m very excited right now because we’re here.”

Following Tuesday’s screening, Renner became emotional as he expressed his gratitude to his friends, family and creative partners for their help in his recovery.

Disney CEO Bob Iger, left, and Renner. Gilbert Flores via Getty Images

“It takes a lot of people. It starts with my family and my daughter,” he said, according to Variety. “Then a big part of my recovery was this show. It set a big milestone for me to get better, to make sure all of this hard work was not all for nothing. I mean, running my damn self over, right? I had a lot of love, man.”

Renner broke more than 30 bones and underwent a series of surgeries after being run over by 14,330-pound Sno-Cat on New Year’s Day. He was attempting to save his nephew at the time of the incident, which took place outside his home near Reno, Nevada.

Advertisement

Renner, center, poses with members of his family. Jon Kopaloff via Getty Images

Speaking to ABC’s Diane Sawyer in an interview that aired last week, Renner shared that he’d written his family members a goodbye note while he was still hospitalized and in critical condition. Ultimately, he said, “I chose to survive.”

“I’ve lost a lot of flesh and bone in this experience, but I’ve been refueled and refilled with love and titanium,” he added.