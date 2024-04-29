Jerry Seinfeld sparked a serious debate about the state of comedy in a new podcast interview.
The sitcom legend shared his thoughts about how television has changed during a recent episode of the New Yorker’s Radio Hour, where he blamed “the extreme left and PC crap” for the lack of quality laughs on the small screen.
Asked how he handles “serious aspects of the world weighing on you,” Seinfeld told journalist David Remnick, “Nothing really affects comedy. People always need it. They need it so badly and they don’t get it.”
“It used to be, you would go home at the end of the day, most people would go, ’Oh, ‘Cheers’ is on. Oh, ‘MASH’ is on. Oh, ‘Mary Tyler Moore’ is on. ‘All in the Family’ is on,’” he reasoned. “You just expected, ‘There’ll be some funny stuff we can watch on TV tonight.’ Well, guess what — where is it?”
Ignoring the impact streaming has had on broadcast TV, the comic explained, “This is the result of the extreme left and PC crap and people worrying so much about offending other people.”
Seinfeld said he saw endless input from producers and studio higher-ups, as well as risk-averse writers, as a death sentence for sitcoms.
“When you write a script, and it goes into four or five different hands, committees, groups — ‘Here’s our thought about this joke’ — well, that’s the end of your comedy,” he said.
But asked if he had ever personally “had that experience,” he admitted, “Um. No.”
When Remnick pointed out how his “Seinfeld” co-creator Larry David just wrapped the final season of the decidedly indelicate “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” Seinfeld said, “Larry was grandfathered in. He’s old enough so that — ‘I don’t have to observe those rules, because I started before you made those rules.’”
Online, opinions were split on the “Bee Movie” auteur’s comments.
Some agreed, saying cultural shifts have made studios gun shy about offending people. Others called Seinfeld just another rich guy whining about “woke.”
Later in the interview, the comic acknowledged that taste in comedy is always in flux, comparing cultural mores to the gates in slalom skiing.
“The gates are moving,” he told Remnick. “Your job is to be agile and clever enough that, wherever they put the gates, I’m going to make the gate.”
See some of the best replies below:
Jerry Seinfeld saying you can't write sitcoms anymore because of woke despite the fact his old writing partner just wrapped up a 24-year run of one of the most beloved sitcoms of all time, is arguably the funniest thing he's done in decades - funnier even than Bee Movie, perhaps
It's more than one thing. Studios afraid to take risks on new material is a huge part of it too. There's more chances with networks, but I know a number of writers in writing rooms who say that there's a Silencing affect where they are afraid of offending anyone because they've…
Seinfeld lamenting how much better it was when everyone used to watch M*A*S*H or Cheers or MTM -- the main thing that changed is that back then, you didn't have unlimited viewing options. Today, u can choose to stream literally the entire run of every show he mentioned. https://t.co/tEOwvxsDe2
Jerry Seinfeld is on the New Yorker Radio Hour blaming "the extreme left" & "PC crap" for why there are no sitcoms anymore. Not streamers or any systemic reasons that we *just* saw at play with the WGA strike. Just "The wokes won't let us make comedy anymore." Absolute brain rot.
"You couldn't make Seinfeld today" yes you absolutely could. Seinfeld isn't that fucking edgy. it remains popular to this day. Jerry's entire comedy career is based on harmless, banal observations crafted for wide audiences. he didn't even swear. what the hell is he talking about https://t.co/ka6HbZAXlE
