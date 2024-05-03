EntertainmentMoviesJerry Seinfeldpop tarts

Critics Aren't So Sweet On Jerry Seinfeld's Pop-Tart Comedy

At least one critic is calling "Unfrosted" one of the worst films of the decade.
David Moye
Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Jerry Seinfeld may have a little egg on his face, based on the reaction to “Unfrosted,” his new Netflix comedy about the creation of Pop-Tarts.

The release of “Unfrosted” comes after a media campaign where Seinfeld griped about the state of comedy because of all “the extreme left and PC crap.”

The film was released Friday, and by lunchtime it was obvious many critics weren’t sweet on the film, based on a tally of reactions compiled by the Hollywood Reporter.

Chicago Sun-Times critic Richard Roeper even went as far as to call “Unfrosted” “one of the decade’s worst movies” in his review and said in a social media post that it was so dreadful it made “Flamin’ Hot,” a film about the creation of an extra-spicy type of Cheetos, “look like ‘The Social Network.’”

He wasn’t the only person who popped off at Seinfeld’s Pop-Tarts film.

