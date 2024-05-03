Critics Aren't So Sweet On Jerry Seinfeld's Pop-Tart Comedy

Jerry Seinfeld may have a little egg on his face, based on the reaction to “Unfrosted,” his new Netflix comedy about the creation of Pop-Tarts.
The release of “Unfrosted” comes after a media campaign where Seinfeld griped about the state of comedy because of all “the extreme left and PC crap.”
The film was released Friday, and by lunchtime it was obvious many critics weren’t sweet on the film, based on a tally of reactions compiled by the Hollywood Reporter.
Chicago Sun-Times critic Richard Roeper even went as far as to call “Unfrosted” “one of the decade’s worst movies” in his review and said in a social media post that it was so dreadful it made “Flamin’ Hot,” a film about the creation of an extra-spicy type of Cheetos, “look like ‘The Social Network.’”
In the pantheon of Brand Origin Stories, "Unfrosted" is so dreadful, it makes "Flamin' Hot" look like "The Social Network."https://t.co/cd5rI9mw6L— Richard Roeper (@RichardERoeper) May 3, 2024
He wasn’t the only person who popped off at Seinfeld’s Pop-Tarts film.
He'd been thinking about this movie for ages - you can find an old Howard Stern interview where Seinfeld jokes about Pop Tarts ("they can't go stale because they were never fresh") and says you could make a Mad Men-era movie about them. Unfortunately, pic.twitter.com/i17QoVgDp1— David Weigel (@daveweigel) May 3, 2024
I mean, did *anybody think this was going to be any good?— Kai Ryssdal (@kairyssdal) May 3, 2024
Unfrosted Review: Jerry Seinfeld's Pop-Tarts Comedy Is Painfully Stale https://t.co/5nJ21PCT3i
The Economist did NOT enjoy Jerry Seinfeld's movie about pop-tarts pic.twitter.com/rjVxR8XtRs— Annie Massa (@antoniabmassa) May 3, 2024
okay but this review of jerry seinfeld's directorial debut 'unfrosted' is so good it would make it to a seinfeld episode back in the day pic.twitter.com/xJd9EBYd02— Shreemi Verma (@shreemiverma) May 3, 2024
I knew UNFROSTED was likely to stink, but it really does stink. The depiction of Cronkite is hilarious, but hoo boy.— Matthew Clayfield (@mclayfield) May 3, 2024
I had to use a flame thrower on Seinfeld’s Pop-Tart movie:https://t.co/41zeqbtuUE— MZS (@mattzollerseitz) May 3, 2024
"Unfrosted," Jerry Seinfeld's all-star comedy about the origins of the Pop-Tart, is far too mild and uninspired to generate real laughs.https://t.co/pdOYsMigWo— Nick Schager (@nschager) May 3, 2024
It's a GREAT new weekend for movies. Four of the new releases are legitimately brilliant.— William Bibbiani (@WilliamBibbiani) May 3, 2024
Jerry Seinfeld's UNFROSTED isn't one of them. It's abysmally unfunny, like watching a misfire Super Bowl ad on a 90+ minute loop.
My review is at @TheWrap. https://t.co/pArs6YtwMZ
With a stacked cast of genuinely funny people, #Unfrosted forgets to just Be Funny. It’s too busy winking at itself. Trying too hard to be satire & straightforward, it’s overloaded with jokes on the era. Worse, they spoof Jan 6th attacks but with cereal mascots storming Kellogg’s pic.twitter.com/XUxqBmg1Lm— Courtney Howard (@Lulamaybelle) May 3, 2024
I curse whichever Netflix executives told Seinfeld that Unfrosted was a good enough idea to fill 96 of the most interminable minutes of my movie watching life but praise whatever gods may be that saved us from this being a 6 hour streaming series pic.twitter.com/biVbtQVhj3— 🇵🇸 Untitled Colonel Sanders Biopic 🇵🇸 (@IAmNotRonHoward) May 3, 2024
