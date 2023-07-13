What's Hot

Jesse Watters Makes Seriously Toxic Complaint About Biden Vs. Trump

The Fox News host was displeased with the president's performance at the NATO summit for a bizarre reason.
Josephine Harvey
By 

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Fox NewsJesse Watters is apparently disappointed that President Joe Biden doesn’t physically shove other world leaders like his predecessor once did.

“The American president usually dominates every room,” Watters said Wednesday on “Jesse Watters Primetime,” during a discussion about Biden’s attendance at the NATO summit in Lithuania this week.

Watters looked back to 2017, when former President Donald Trump pushed the prime minister of Montenegro out of the way to get to the front of a group of leaders before a photo op.

“The world’s watching,” Watters said, adding that “Trump knew that” when he pushed Montenegro’s Dusko Markovic “so he could be front and center.”

“Sorry, Montenegro. We got the F-35s,” Watters said. “Biden doesn’t do that. Looks like a freshman on the first day of school. Just letting every world leader walk all over him.”

The high-stakes NATO summit has been touted as a success. During the two-day meeting, the alliance approved Sweden as a member, set new spending goals and laid out commitments for long-term support to Ukraine.

On the world stage, Trump routinely applauded enemies while alienating allies, lavishing praise on authoritarian leaders like Russia’s Vladimir Putin and North Korea’s Jim Jong Un, and insulting allies like Canada and Germany.

