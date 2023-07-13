Fox News’ Jesse Watters is apparently disappointed that President Joe Biden doesn’t physically shove other world leaders like his predecessor once did.

“The American president usually dominates every room,” Watters said Wednesday on “Jesse Watters Primetime,” during a discussion about Biden’s attendance at the NATO summit in Lithuania this week.

Watters looked back to 2017, when former President Donald Trump pushed the prime minister of Montenegro out of the way to get to the front of a group of leaders before a photo op.

“The world’s watching,” Watters said, adding that “Trump knew that” when he pushed Montenegro’s Dusko Markovic “so he could be front and center.”

“Sorry, Montenegro. We got the F-35s,” Watters said. “Biden doesn’t do that. Looks like a freshman on the first day of school. Just letting every world leader walk all over him.”

Watters: When all the leaders were heading to a photo op, Trump pushed the president of Montenegro out of the way so he could be front and center. Biden doesn't do that pic.twitter.com/uULczb4Gao — Acyn (@Acyn) July 12, 2023

The high-stakes NATO summit has been touted as a success. During the two-day meeting, the alliance approved Sweden as a member, set new spending goals and laid out commitments for long-term support to Ukraine.