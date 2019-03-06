Co-hosts on Fox News’ “The Five” were discussing King’s Tuesday interview with accused sexual abuser R. Kelly. Watters seemed inclined to praise King for the interview but couched the compliment.

Jesse Watters: "Hats off to @GayleKing for totally redeeming herself after the [Jussie] Smollett fiasco.."



Dana Perino: "That was not Gayle King...Robin Roberts did the Smollett interview." pic.twitter.com/8nRcLhVybA — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) March 6, 2019

“Hats off to Gayle King for totally redeeming herself after the Smollett fiasco,” Watters said. The host was referring to Roberts’ interview with actor Jussie Smollett, who is accused of filing a false police report about an alleged attack against him. Since the mid-February interview, Roberts has discussed her apprehension about conducting the sit-down in the first place, saying that it was a “no-win situation” for her.

“That was not Gayle King,” co-host Dana Perino interjected after Watters’ statement.

“Oh, I knew that,” Watters said, smiling.

“Robin Roberts did the interview,” she continued. Co-hosts around the table laughed.

“Robin Roberts,” Watters said. “Sorry for Robin Roberts out there. I apologize.”

The Fox News host apologized again later on in the show, writing on a small dry-erase board, “I’m sorry Gayle & Robin.”