Jesse Watters 'Self-Owns' With Jab At White House For Hosting Matthew McConaughey

“What are the White House going to do now? They going to put Tom Cruise out to talk inflation?” he said.

McConaughey, who was born in Uvalde, Texas, where 19 kids and two teachers were massacred in a May 24 school shooting, was arguably a relevant celebrity to speak to the issue. He had argued for more responsible gun laws in the past, and he stood at the White House lectern on Tuesday to call for reforms to gun legislation in the wake of the attack in his hometown.

And as Twitter user and media observer @acyn promptly noted, Watters actually discussed inflation with a celebrity guest himself not long ago.

In a widely mocked segment in April, the Fox News host chatted to reality TV star DJ Pauly D about the rising cost of living.

“What are we doing about this inflation? Does Joe Biden understand how much this is killing this country?” he asked the “Jersey Shore” alum as the chyron “DJ Pauly D on inflation” appeared on screen.

The Tennessee Holler called Tuesday’s moment an “entry into the self-own Hall of Shame.”

McConaughey, who continues to live in Texas, shared conversations he had with the families of victims in Uvalde and called for gun control legislation such as expanding background checks, raising the minimum age to purchase an assault rifle to 21 and adding a waiting period to do so, and introducing “red flag” laws that could keep guns out of the hands of those deemed a danger to themselves or others.