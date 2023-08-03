Jesse Watters Gleefully Imagines 'Out For Blood' Trump On A 'Revenge Tour'

Fox News host Jesse Watters got lost Wednesday in the reverie of an “out for blood” Donald Trump getting revenge on Democrats after his third indictment.

Trump is now facing charges alleging he knowingly spread lies about the 2020 election in a plot to overturn the results ― climaxing in the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol siege by his followers to stop the certification of President Joe Biden’s victory.

But before Trump even gets to court, Watters imagined Trump’s future wrath against Democrats, who he believes responsible for his predicament instead of his own wrongdoing.

“If Trump wins after he pardons himself, welcome to the revenge tour,” Watters said. “Oh, he’ll be out for blood. You think he’s going to let bygones be bygones? He’s going to put his men at Justice, and the Clintons, Obamas, the Pelosis, the Schiffs, and yeah of course the Bidens — everyone will be legally assaulted. Their family members, their foundations, their businesses, everything’s fair game after this.”

“If you’re going to try to make a 78-year-old former president die in prison away from his friends and family, hit him with 78 charges after spying on him and impeaching him twice, oh, you better believe it is open season,” he added.

Jesse Watters hypes up Trump's future presidential "revenge tour" where all his enemies will be "legally assaulted. pic.twitter.com/Cqt1H6kv7J — nikki mccann ramírez (@NikkiMcR) August 3, 2023

While Watters was careful to note the vengeance would be through legal channels, Trump has consistently threatened violence for what he perceives as injustice.