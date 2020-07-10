Jessica Simpson Celebrated Her 40th Birthday By Rocking 14-Year-Old Jeans

Jessica Simpson kicked off a new decade by going vintage.

The actor, singer and fashion mogul, who turned 40 on Friday, marked her birthday eve by trying on a pair of True Religion jeans she’d had since her 20s ― and capturing the moment for posterity on Instagram.

“I figured that since I’m in the final hours of my 30’s I’d give them another try, and hello 40, so nice to meet you,” she wrote.

The photo came a little more than a week after Simpson said “YEE-HAW” to the final days of her 30s by posing beachside in a cowhide-print bikini and gold-studded hat.

Simpson has a lot to celebrate these days. On July 5, she and husband Eric Johnson celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary. The couple have three children: Maxwell Drew, 8, Ace Knute, 7, and Birdie Mae, 1.

In January, the Texas native released her long-awaited memoir, “Open Book,” in which she detailed her show business career and her high-profile relationships with John Mayer and ex-husband Nick Lachey.

She also got candid about her struggles with addiction and being sexually abused by a family friend when she was a child.

“Honesty is hard but it’s the most rewarding thing we have, and getting to the other side of fear is beautiful,” she told People in January. “It’s been a long hard deep emotional journey, one that I’ve come through the other side with pure happiness and fulfillment and acceptance of myself. I’ve used my pain and turned it into something that can be beautiful and hopefully inspiring to people.”

