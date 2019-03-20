Historic Jewish Cemetery Defaced With Swastikas, Anti-Semitic Graffiti

Police are investigating after swastikas and anti-Semitic phrases were found scrawled in black marker on dozens of gravestones at a Jewish cemetery in Massachusetts over the weekend.

Fifty-nine gravestones at Fall River’s Hebrew Cemetery were vandalized with graffiti and two more were toppled over, Fall River Police Department spokesman John Robinson told HuffPost on Wednesday. The site is still being canvassed for evidence, he said.

The graffiti included phrases such as “Heil Hitler,” “Expel the Jews” and “Oy vey! This is MAGA country,” an apparent reference to President Donald Trump’s campaign slogan, Boston.com reports.

Fall River police suspect that the incident, which is being treated as a hate crime, occurred either Saturday or early Sunday morning, according to a statement released Tuesday. The vandalism was discovered and reported by a cemetery maintenance worker on Sunday afternoon.

Police have not released information about any suspect or suspects. Asked whether the vandalism could have been committed as part of a hoax, Robinson told HuffPost, “It is a fluid investigation and we will follow all avenues evidence takes us.”

"Expel the Jew", "Hitler was right", "Kike", "Jew Bastard", "Ethnic cleansing", "Heil Hitler"#AntiSemitic words of #hate deface dozens of headstones in targeted attack at #FallRiverMA Jewish cemetery. Enough! pic.twitter.com/OgcJtCUUfU — Robert Trestan (@rtrestan) March 20, 2019

Hebrew Cemetery was established in the late 1800s, according to Boston.com, and is one of the oldest Jewish burial sites in Massachusetts.

According to the latest data from the New England chapter of the Anti-Defamation League, there were 177 anti-Semitic incidents reported in Massachusetts in 2017. That constituted a 42 percent increase in reports, compared to 2016. Most of the alleged incidents (109) were acts of anti-Semitic vandalism.

A Jewish cemetery in Melrose, north of Boston, was vandalized in 2017. Police later charged one male juvenile with knocking several gravestones to the ground.

Reward offered for info leading to arrest of people responsible for #AntiSemitic stmts of hate on dozens of graves in #FallRiverMA. Incredible work by @FallRiverPD today but they need the public's help. Silence is not an option...time to step up. pic.twitter.com/ahJzW5BAfA — ADL New England (@ADL_NewEngland) March 19, 2019

The ADL’s New England chapter is offering a reward of $1,500 to anyone who provides information that leads to the apprehension of a suspect or suspects involved in vandalizing the Hebrew Cemetery.