Jill Biden Explains How She Chews Out Joe Biden When Secret Service Is Around

When Jill Biden wants to insult President Joe Biden during a fight, she lets her fingers do the talking. (Watch the video below.)
The first lady explained her penchant for “fexting” ― fighting by text ― when staff and security are around, as part of an interview shared Thursday with “Morning Joe” host Mika Brzezinski.
We’ll let FLOTUS explain:
“So when you’re in the car and you’re texting and you’re fighting with your husband and there are two Secret Service agents in the car with you, you can’t say, ‘You’re a whatever.’ So you’re texting, ‘You’re a whatever!’ It’s fighting over text because you can’t verbalize it.”
Brzezinski, who’s married to “Morning Joe” co-host Joe Scarborough, could relate.
“I think I might have done that a time or two in my life,” she said in the interview, which took place during a “Know Your Value” event at the White House.
Jill Biden previously said she and her husband agreed to begin fexting when Biden was vice president to help preserve their privacy.
But a spat in 2022 might have really put their pact to the test. The first lady told Harper’s Bazaar that when she vented, the president warned her: “You realize that’s going to go down in history. There will be a record of that.”
“I won’t tell you what I called him that time,” she said.
While “fexting” is a thing, it’s not the best way to air out conflicts in a relationship, according to Cosmopolitan.
Sex therapist Jenni Skyler told the magazine last year that the potential for miscommunication is greater via text.