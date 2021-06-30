First lady Jill Biden, who appears on the August cover of Vogue, pointed out the big difference she’s seen in the country since former President Donald Trump left office in a profile published by the magazine on Tuesday.

“During the campaign, I felt so much anxiety from people; they were scared,” Biden told contributing editor Jonathan Van Meter. “When I travel around the country now, I feel as though people can breathe again.”

“I think that’s part of the reason Joe was elected,” she continued. “People wanted someone to come in and heal this nation, not just from the pandemic, which I feel Joe did by, you know, getting shots in everybody’s arms. But also...he’s just a calmer president. He lowers the temperature.”

Biden’s predecessor, former first lady Melania Trump, did not appear on Vogue’s cover during her time in the White House. It broke a decades-long tradition. In 2019, Vogue editor Anna Wintour said “I don’t think it’s a moment not to take a stand.”

Elsewhere in the new profile piece, Biden addressed the faux outrage from some conservative quarters after she was pictured wearing patterned tights while departing from Air Force One.

“It’s kind of surprising, I think, how much commentary is made about what I wear or if I put my hair in a scrunchie. I put my hair up! Or the stocking thing.…” Fishnetgate?,” she said. “It’s amazing how much people pay attention to every little detail. And they weren’t fishnets. They weren’t lace. They were very pretty stockings.”