People Are Oddly Turned On By Jim Hopper's Hawaiian Shirt In 'Stranger Things'

Well, aloha, Hopper.

The long-anticipated third season of “Stranger Things” premiered July 4 on Netflix, and despite all the magnets and mysteries the current season has to bestow, many fans had only one thing on their mind while watching it: Police chief Jim Hopper in a Hawaiian shirt and acid-washed jeans.

Netflix Joyce Byers (Winona Ryder) and Jim Hopper (David Harbour) in “Stranger Things 3.”

For the bulk of the new season of the sci-fi horror series, David Harbour’s character Hopper goes full “Magnum, P.I.” by wearing the tropical ’80s hot dad ensemble, and the look has gotten some people all hot and bothered.

Ready for summer flavored Stranger Things aka Hopper in Hawaiian shirts. pic.twitter.com/uPVUwo89c2 — Pey Derrick (@peyderrick) July 3, 2019

hopper in that 80s printed button up with his gun tucked in his wrangler jeans and that mustache is weirdly sexy... yeah i fucking said it. — libby (@Libby_Calder) July 5, 2019

Hopper's Hawaiian shirt and acid wash jeans is a... really hot dad look #StrangerThings — 🍃Murphy Hardcore🍃 (@summer_teas) July 4, 2019

He's a cinnamon roll. Crusty on the outside, all ooyee squishy sweetness on the inside. — Janet Lee Safety Glasses Off Nye (@JanLNye) July 5, 2019

He's channelling 80's Tom Selleck. — CC (@CranstC) July 5, 2019

I ain't mad atcha.👊🏾

That Thomas Magnum shirt with the acid washed jeans was making Hopper look totally hot & so cool all at the same time. He'd get it.😉

(Yeah, the 80's were my "t(w)een" years)👍🏾 — Phyll Dogg (@phyll_indablank) July 5, 2019

i never knew i needed hawaiian shirt hopper in my life until now #StrangerThings3 pic.twitter.com/oBqZuAIQGN — jazz ‎✪ (@jazzgreggs) July 4, 2019

Although many people found Hopper’s energy pretty sweltering, others thought it was just really cool.

i desperately need the shirt jim hopper wears for the majority of stranger things 3 — migurski (@mothmanwashere) July 5, 2019

Okay, seriously @netflix where can I buy the Chief Hopper Hawaiian shirt? @Stranger_Things — Kevin Wagner, ABCP (@weatherwagner) July 4, 2019

Hi, where can I buy Hopper’s shirt? pic.twitter.com/CUVP9EVHJE — fay (@dinofayy) July 4, 2019

In fact, many fans just wanted all the bitchin’ 1980s fashion featured throughout the season.

I honestly NEED this playsuit... im obsessed... can we just bring back 80s fashion, it’s ridiculous and I LOVE it! #StrangerThings #strangerthingsseason3 @Stranger_Things pic.twitter.com/JasTJ7Go7J — Maddison Abbott (@MaddisonAbbott0) July 4, 2019

And some people discovered where they could get one of the looks featured in the show.

ITS AT TARGET AND I ORDERED IT AKWJKWKW https://t.co/Okk1cfKESG — kenz Ⓥ (@sevreds) July 4, 2019

So there you have it. The costume design in “Stranger Things 3” is, by consensus, pretty tubular.