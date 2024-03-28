EntertainmentDonald TrumpJimmy Fallondonald trump jr

Jimmy Fallon Throws Shade At Trump And Sons With Eclipse Reminder

Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump were the butt of the "Tonight Show" host's gag.
Lee Moran
By 

Reporter, HuffPost

Ahead of next month’s total solar eclipse, Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday recalled one of the many ridiculous moments of Donald Trump’s presidency.

Namely, when the then-POTUS dangerously stared into the sun during the same celestial event in 2017.

“The Tonight Show” host aired a spoof ad for “Trump Eclipse Glasses.”

In Trump’s voice, Fallon cracked that they are actually “completely invisible” over footage of Trump ignoring health advice and gawping with his naked eyes into the sky.

“The only sun that will hurt to look at are…” Fallon continued, in character as Trump, as pictures of Trump scions Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr. appeared on the screen.

Fallon also mocked Trump’s hawking of Bibles, joking it was like former Vice President Mike Pence trying to sell the erotic novel “Fifty Shades Of Grey.”

Watch Fallon’s monologue here:

