LOADING ERROR LOADING

Trump said at a rally in Sioux City, Iowa, that he was in Sioux Falls, which is in South Dakota. The former president was corrected away from the microphone, then tried to make amends by repeatedly saying the right name.

Advertisement

Fallon joked that President Joe Biden “was like, ‘Someone help that poor old man, he’s confused and disoriented.’” Republican 2024 front-runner Trump has repeatedly questioned Biden’s cognitive abilities, dubbing him “Sleepy Joe.”

“Even the biggest Trump supporters were thinking maybe those gag orders are a good idea,” Fallon continued, before mocking Trump’s mounting legal woes. “It makes sense that he was confused ― it was the first time in months he’s been in a room without a jury.”