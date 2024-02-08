EntertainmentDonald Trump2024 electionJimmy Fallon

Jimmy Fallon Imagines Trump's Sweet Goodbye To Ronna McDaniel, With A Mocking Mix-Up

The "Tonight Show" host jabbed the former president with a tasty twist.
Jimmy Fallon envisioned Donald Trump’s kindhearted statement about Republican National Committee chair Ronna McDaniel, following reports she’ll step down after the GOP presidential primary in South Carolina later this month.

Trump praised McDaniel for being “at the forefront of great things” and the one he turned to “for leadership and guidance.”

Then came the twist.

Fallon imagined Trump ending the note, “Thank you for your service, Ronald McDonald.”

“No, no, no, no, no, no,” said Fallon.

Watch Fallon’s full monologue here:

