EntertainmentDonald Trump2024 electionJimmy Fallon

Jimmy Fallon Ridicules Donald Trump With A ‘Donaldo’ Prediction After Immunity Ruling

The "Tonight Show" predicted the former president's next moves.
Lee Moran
By 

Reporter, HuffPost

LOADINGERROR LOADING

Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday mockingly predicted what’s to come from Donald Trump after a federal appeals court rejected the former president’s claim of total immunity from prosecution for potential criminal acts he committed while in office.

“The Tonight Show” host noted how the four-times-indicted Republican 2024 front-runner now plans on appealing that ruling in the U.S. Supreme Court.

“And if he loses there he plans on going to Brazil,” Fallon envisioned, drawing a huge cheer from his audience.

Fallon then jumped into character as Trump and imagined him saying, “You can call me Donaldo.”

Watch Fallon’s full monologue here:

Lee Moran - Reporter, HuffPost

Reporter, HuffPost

Do you have info to share with HuffPost reporters? Here’s how.

Go to Homepage

Popular in the Community

Close

What's Hot