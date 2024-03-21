EntertainmentDonald TrumpJimmy Fallon2024 elections

Jimmy Fallon Decodes Melania Trump's 'Stay Tuned' Line

The "Tonight Show" also mocked Donald Trump with a March Madness-themed zinger.
Jimmy Fallon suggested the real meaning of former first lady Melania Trump’s “stay tuned” response to whether she’ll campaign again for her husband, the four-times-indicted former president and now presumptive GOP nominee Donald Trump.

It’s “code for, ’Ask me again when he’s not here,’” joked “The Tonight Show” host on Wednesday.

Fallon also mocked the money woes of Donald Trump, who is struggling to meet the bond required to appeal his $464 million civil fraud damages.

Trump had, unlike President Joe Biden, not filled out a March Madness bracket “because he doesn’t have the 10 bucks to join the pool,” Fallon cracked.

Watch Fallon’s full monologue here:

