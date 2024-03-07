EntertainmentDonald Trump2024 electionJimmy Fallon

Jimmy Fallon Decodes Nikki Haley's Message To Donald Trump

"You know what that means," joked the "Tonight Show" host.
Lee Moran
Reporter, HuffPost

Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday read into Nikki Haley’s failure to endorse Donald Trump following the suspension of her GOP primary presidential campaign.

“She just wished him well,” noted Fallon.

Haley’s message had “all the love and sincerity of an email that ends with ‘thanks, period,’” he joked.

“Yep, she wished him well and if you’ve ever broken up with someone and wished them well, you know what that means,” Fallon added.

Watch Fallon’s full monologue here:

