Trump Sings Most Disturbing Christmas Song In Jimmy Kimmel's Spoof Album

The late-night comedian also crowned his viral video of the year and it’s a doggone doozy.
Lee Moran
By 

Reporter, HuffPost

Jimmy Kimmel gave Christmas songs the Donald Trump treatment as he promoted a spoof holiday album by the former president on Wednesday.

Kimmel’s team set the weird sounds that Trump sometimes emits ― like “bing, bong, bing, bong” ― during events to holiday classics including “Jingle Bells.”

The fake “MAGA-nificent sounds of Christmas” record featured a particularly disturbing version of “Silent Night.”

The late-night comedian also crowned his 2023 viral clip of the year.

