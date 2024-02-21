EntertainmentDonald TrumpJimmy Kimmel2024 election

Jimmy Kimmel Has The Filthiest Description For Donald Trump’s Latest Product

"This is a joke right?" asked the late-night comedian.
Lee Moran
By 

Reporter, HuffPost

Jimmy Kimmel went X-rated on Donald Trump’s new cologne.

The former president and Republican 2024 front-runner unveiled the Victory47 fragrance alongside his new sneaker brand at the weekend.

The fragrance bottle’s Trump head cap caught Kimmel’s attention.

“It’s like a dildo on top of a dildo,” he cracked.

The late-night host then aired footage of Trump trying to bond with the sneakerheads at “Sneaker Con” in Philadelphia.

“This is a joke right?” Kimmel asked after. “He’s screwing with us now. People like this can’t possibly exist.”

Watch Kimmel’s full monologue here:

