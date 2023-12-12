What's Hot

Jimmy Kimmel Openly Laughs At George Santos' Threat To Him

“I mean, how good would that be?" Kimmel responded to the newly expelled congressman's demand.
Lee Moran
By 

Reporter, HuffPost

Former Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) wants $20,000 from Jimmy Kimmel after the late-night host tricked him into recording personalized video messages on the Cameo platform and then aired the unhinged clips last week on his show.

Kimmel, however, on Monday openly laughed off the newly expelled congressman’s demand and just doubled down by airing more wild messages he’d paid Santos, via an anonymous account, to film.

“Can you imagine if I get sued by George Santos for fraud?” joked Kimmel, who said the stunt aimed to test what Santos would be willing to say for money.

“I mean, how good would that be? It would be like a dream come true,” Kimmel added. “Since I started buying his videos, his rates went way up to $500 apiece. He should be thanking me for buying these videos.”

Kimmel said he still had “a big stockpile” of Cameo messages from Santos and promised to release more.

Sen. John Fetterman (D-Pa.) and former New York assistant attorney general Tristan Snell have also commissioned messages from Santos for mocking means.

