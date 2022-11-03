Kids Are Crying And That Means Jimmy Kimmel’s Post-Halloween Prank Is Back

Jimmy Kimmel tried to give kids a reprieve from his long-running Halloween prank during the coronavirus pandemic, but it didn’t help.

“People love this so much that the last two years we didn’t even ask anyone to do it but hundreds of families did it anyway,” the “Jimmy Kimmel Live” host said on Wednesday night. “So we gave up. We did it again.”

He was referring, of course, to the gag where parents hide the candy their kids collected on Halloween, then claim they ate it all while filming the reaction.

Some viewers find it hilarious, others a touch cruel.

“By the way, I do want to say for the record, kids cry about everything,” Kimmel explained. “My son had a psychotic meltdown this morning because he didn’t his umbrella, okay?”

So, after last year’s “unauthorized” edition, the prank is officially back for 2022 with a new round of meltdowns: